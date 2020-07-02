Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) angry with Joe Jonas before the meeting, the surprising reason revealed

Recently, the editorial’ of melted shared the amazing story of the first encounter between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, the actress who has been very suspicious of him. Today, the two lovebirds were married and ready to take on the best role of his life, the lives of the parents. If everything seems now to smile, to know that this has not always been the case, and for the cause, the singer was very far from having conquered the heart of his beautiful. When Sophie was very suspicious, during his meeting with the star of the Jonas Brothers, fans will be surprised to know that before this, she hated it !

On the occasion of an interview with the magazine It IS in march 2020, Sophie Turner revealed that she was angry with the man who would become her future husband and his brothers. The reason for this ? That would have been according to her responsible for the arrest of a group of music that she and her friends loved at the time : “My friends and I were not fans of the Jonas Brothers” she said before continuing “It was not of this group in the united kingdom, Broken-and that made this song the Year 3000′. It was amazing and we have been big fans of this group. Then the Jonas Brothers did a cover of the song and made it ultra-popular. And Arrested came to an end. We thought it was all the fault of the Jonas Brothers for they hated him”. The resentment in the last instance, not the last ! In the rest of the news, take a look at the bidding of the revelations of Sophie Turner at the point of giving birth and wanted to become a mother.