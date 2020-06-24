Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) at the point of giving birth and wanted to become a mother, the tender of the revelations

An impending arrival ! Sophie Turner, who recently unveiled her impressive baby bump, soon to become a mom for the first time. According to the revelations of a source to the magazine Us Weeklystar Game of Thrones must give birth in the next two weeks. You will have understood, the future child should point the tip of your nose in the month of July 2020. What delight the many fans of the actress, they are more impatient than ever. And they are not the only ones. The british actress is about to discover the joys of motherhood, and according to rumors in Hollywood, she is looking forward.

According to the bidding of the revelations ofEntertainment Tonight, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are thrilled with the idea of becoming parents. The two lovebirds have wished to be ready to welcome your bundle of joy. “Sofia and Joe have tried to stay active by walking and hiking. The family Jonas is willing to meet the child the love. The date of birth of Sophie is very soon and she is looking forward to being a mom” said by an informant to the media. We crack up at both of mignonitude ! And for more news, you must be aware of the statements that have been confirmed the sex of the baby by Sophie Turner.