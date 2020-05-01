Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) : Canon in a bikini with Priyanka Chopra

Miami is part of the favorite vacation destinations of the stars. Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra have put down their suitcases. The two actresses are benefiting from the start of the tour for their husbands, Joe and Nick Jonasto gild the pill under the Florida sun.

The Jonas Brothers will kick off their tour, called Happiness Begins (the same name as the album of the group, released on June 7, 2019), this Wednesday, August 7th at the American Airlines Arena in Miami. In the meantime this first concert, Joe, Nick, and their respective wives, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, are enjoying a mini-vacation. The two pairs are installed in a beautiful villa, where the two ex-heroines of the series (Game of Thrones and Quantico) were sighted last weekend.

Sophie and Priyanka were enjoying a relaxing afternoon at the swimming pool of their residence. The pretty blonde, recently returned from honeymoon in the Maldives, wearing a lovely bikini green.

His sister-in-law was wearing a hat and a dress of white beach, but appears on a photo published on Instagram lying in the arms of her husband Nick Jonas and wearing a charming shirt two-piece rhinestone.