Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) feel uncomfortable at the wedding of Kit Harington, she reveals her biggest regret

It was the ceremony not to be missed ! Saturday 23 June 2018, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who come to take the next step in their relationship, were married in a castle in Scotland. After meeting on the set of the series Game of Thronesthe two lovebirds have not hesitated to say yes to life in front of their families and their friends. A lavish reception for which their co-stars had made the trip. Of Maisie Williams Emilia Clarke, it was a beautiful world, and the guests had obviously all put on their 31. Unfortunately for Sophie Turner, nothing happened as she would have wanted it. The inescapable Sansa Stark has revealed his biggest regret about that famous day where his two playing partners are united.

Interviewed by the magazine It UK, Sophie Turner said that she hated the outfit she had for the wedding of Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. “I’m going to regret this together forever. It was one of my worst looks. I had a emergency mode. The two dresses are very elegant that I had chosen did not suit me. It was a disaster. It was either the high boots or heels but I thought that if I wore heels, it would be too much my legs, as if I was covering a little more well… argh, it was a disaster. The worst possible choice in terms of fashion” she confessed to the media. The actress reassures fans have been many to complete her look. Elsewhere in the news, you know that Sophie Turner is pregnant with her first child with Joe Jonas and we already know his date of birth.