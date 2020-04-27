Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) has a phobia very amazing !

Sophie Turner has turned the page with the Game of Thrones. The actress is married recently and she revealed her biggest phobia !

Sophie Turner has played over many years in Game of Thrones. The actress has revealed there is little about his greatest phobia and that is rather strange !

Sophie Turner has made himself known by playing in the series Game of Thrones. The actress has finished with the series and she has many projects in mind. However, this does not prevent it from keep good relations with some actors. Indeed, on the set of the series, she is very well heard with Maisie Williams to the point of becoming best friends.

Since the end of the season 8 of Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner takes advantage the most out of life. In fact, she is married there is little in the South of France with Joe Jonas . The actress of 23 years living a true fairy tale with her husband and her fans will soon find it in Survive, a series. In the meantime the output of the episodes, the star confided on his biggest fear !

Sophie Turner is afraid of manhole covers !

Sophie Turner remains rather discreet about his private life in interviews. However, there is little, the former interpreter of Sansa confided his greatest fear. Something has traumatized when she was little. As well, since, she is very careful and she has an irrational fear of manhole covers ! “When I was very young, I was told that it was necessary to say ‘onions’ to reverse the spell, and now I really can’t walk on a grid disgust without fear and say the word ‘onions’ “ she said in the show of Jimmy Kimmel.

This phobia seems to be completely new and Sophie Turner has surprised his fans by revealing that. However, the star does all the time be careful not to walk on a grid of sewer fear of touching the creek of panic ! The young actress can still count on her husband to protect her from this small inconvenience.

Tags : Game of thrones sansa sophie turner – Sophie Turner movies, sophie turner game of thrones Sophie Turner Joe Jonas – Sophie Turner Maisie Williams – Sophie Turner wedding – Sophie Turner Marvel – Sophie Turner phobia – sophie turner sansa stark