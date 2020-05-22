Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) : “I’m in therapy and under treatment”

On the shoot, Sophie Turner confides to Maisie Williams, who plays his little sister Arya Stark and became his best friend. “It was going through the same thing. And between the two shoots, we were locked together. For two years, we never saw anyone else. I am isolated. I didn’t want to see my other friends. I could burst into tears because I had to get dressed in the morning.“When Dr Phil pointed out to her that millions of young girls would have loved to be in her place, the actress replied : “I don’t know, I guess the grass is always greener on the other side. I just had the impression that I didn’t deserve what was happening to me [le succès, NDLR].”

This is only a year ago that Sophie Turner was able to speak to her parents. By the time she finally sought the help of a professional. “I am feeling much better today. I am in therapy and under treatment. I loves me a bit now. And I’m with someone [Joe Jonas] that makes me understand that I have some qualities. When someone says to you I love you every day, you eventually say that there must be a good reason.“Now it no longer reads the comments posted on social networks. Kit Harington, a very popular interpreter of Jon Snow in the series, was recently revealed to have gone through a period of depression very similar on the shooting.

In this interview, the actress announced that she takes a break in his career to devote himself to mental health and his personal life. In addition to the season 8 of Game of Throneswe find, however, in the lead role of the film X-Men: Dark Phoenix on June 5, 2019 on our screens.