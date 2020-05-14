Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”) photographed pregnant with her husband Joe Jonas

So it is official : Sophie Tuner is pregnant. The american media have published photos of the actress with her baby bump during a walk in the streets of Los Angeles with her husband Joe Jonas.

The interpreter of Sansa Stark in the series Game of Thrones and Jean Grey in the movies X-Men has not officially announced the happy event. Rumours about her pregnancy had been relayed in February last, by the american press. On the photos published by the american media Page Six, we see Sophie Tuner and Joe Jonas, wearing masks, in the streets of the City of Angels. According to a source who confided in the american media US Weekly, the actress could give birth “in the middle of the summer 2020” and would speaker of “four months”.

Sophie Turner had announced his engagement with Joe Jonas in 2017 to her fans on Instagram. The couple is then married in a private ceremony in a small committee in Las Vegas in may 2019, before unite “with great fanfare” a month later in France, the Château de Tourreau in Provence.

