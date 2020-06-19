Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) pregnant, she reveals her impressive baby bump

While the recent statements confirmed the sex of the baby by Sophie Turner, the actress of 24 years is ready to taste the joys of motherhood and becoming a mother for the first time in a couple of weeks only. Very discreet about this pregnancy, surprise, Sophie has never confirmed the good news, that prefer to enjoy this experience with their loved ones without being hounded by the media. If the belly of the star Game of Thrones there has been very little been photographed up to the day of today, the fans will be delighted to discover her impressive baby bump, it made it very difficult to hide.

Very pregnant in this photo shared by TMZ, Sophie Turner not to hide any more and features the same out of their new curves. Of course, the web exploded in joy, and some users have commented on the photo : “Sophie Turner pregnant is the most beautiful woman I have ever seen”, “Pregnant, she is simply breathtaking,” “Sophie Turner is so beautiful, pregnancy suits her so well.” Despite the obvious joy of the fans, it will be necessary to wait for a little while before discovering the boils of the baby. Still with regard to Sophie Turner, discover the perfect answer, after having been criticized for his engagement with the movement Black Lives Matter.