Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) pregnant with Joe Jonas and about to give birth, she revealed a baby bump stunning

The arrival is very soon ! If Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) is waiting to become a mother, your baby should not delay to point the tip of your nose. Despite the fact that neither she nor Joe Jonas has officially confirmed the pregnancy, the rumor appeared in the planet of individuals from the past month of February. Then, it will be necessary to wait a few months to see the belly of the young woman of the round, but this time, there was no doubt : A happy event is coming ! Recently, Sophie Turner, appeared for the first time in public in Los Angeles, with a baby of impressive blow, claiming that the delivery was soonsurely in the next few weeks.

In a park, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas was granted a small output for a picnic with the family, with the parents of the actress, Sally and Andrew Turner. As you can see in the photos ONLY HEREthe young pregnant woman who is about to appear, radiant and smiling during this little getaway. Joe Jonas apparently had planned everything for the midday meal, and was offered a massage to Sophie Turner, who was undoubtedly eager to give birtha few weeks of the term of your pregnancy. In any case, we die of impatience to see your future baby ! In the meantime, take a look at the incredible anecdote about the first meeting of Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) and Joe Jonas.