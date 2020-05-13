Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) pregnant with Joe Jonas, she finally opened her baby bump

It has now been two months that we learned the great news, Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) is pregnant with Joe Jonas ! The young couple are about to welcome their first child during the summer of 2020what , exactly, is good news for fans of their love story. It must be said that their union surprise in Las Vegas may 1, 2019 had enchanted many people, and their formal ceremony in the south of France with their loved ones at the end of June last was very beautiful. But since the announcement of pregnancy, none of the two had confirmed (or denied) the information. Finally, this time, it is totally safe, the lovers are soon going to pamper and enlarge their little cocoon…. During a stroll through the streets of Los Angeles, the actress Game of Thrones has posted a cute baby bump !

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were granted an early exit in their residential neighbourhood of Los Angeles to take the air in full containment. If they addressed both sunglasses and a mask to protect themselves, a detail, however, has jumped to the eyes of all ! Sophie Turner has finally unveiled her belly very rounded as you can see on the photos JUST HERE. Yep, after trying to keep the mystery by wearing loose-fitting clothing for several weeks, this time, the young woman has decided to formalise things with her husband. So, are they expecting a boy or a girl ? We now look forward to knowing the sex of the baby, which will point the tip of his nose in the weeks to come ! In the meantime, it’s time to deal a little spirit in finding these stars of Game of Thrones on these childhood pictures.