Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) reveals his biggest fear. An anecdote unusual

Sophie Turner has recently unveiled a story amazing. Can you guess what is the phobia that could put him in all his states ? It tells you more in our lines.

Sophie Turner : very superstitious ?

Sophie Turner is known for her long career in Game of Thrones. Married for a few months Joe Jonas, they said ” Yes ” in France. In fact, she played the role of Sansa Stark for several years. However, after the closure of the franchise’s cult, the actress reveals in interviews on television. In fact, some time ago, the young actress revealed a story that remains one of his greatest phobias.

So what is it that could scare as Sansa Stark, according to you ? Well his interpreter, Sophie Turner has revealed that one thing that the traumatized since his early childhood. Would you believe it, that the one who confessed to having kissed Maisie Williams during the filming was afraid to walk on the grates of the sewers. ” “When I was very young, I was told that it was necessary to say ‘onions’ to reverse the spell, and now I really can’t walk on a grid disgust without fear and say the word “onions” “ she said in a broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel.

Would it be superstitious ? In any case, it is a revelation for the unusual, which surprised the public and the fans. It seems that this must be the panic to Sophie Turner every time she is in front of a sewer drain. And you what is your phobia ? However, fortunately, her dear and loving husband is there to watch over her and the lovebirds are very happy.