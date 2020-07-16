Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) : she reveals her round belly, a couple of weeks of his confinement

The past month of February, we learned that Sophie Turner, the star of the series ” Game of Thrones “, was expecting her first child with Joe Jonas, lead singer of the band the Jonas Brothers and now of DNCE. The actress of 24 years, it is expected to give birth to your baby by the end of the summer. And pregnancy is a pregnancy that is very discreet. When the information was leaked to the press, the couple has never denied nor confirmed the pregnancy, but during the containment, the photos of her taking the time on the streets of Los Angeles, have shown a round belly under the pull of the interpreter of Sansa Stark.

These last days, Sophie Turner appeared in the belly even more round, in a small pink dress, in a park, in Studio City, Los Angeles. On the 14th of July, has also been seen with Joe Jonas, both of them hidden, walking. These photos are the only photos of the actress pregnant. In social networks, Sophie Turner, has chosen not to document your pregnancy, as Gigi Hadid, who showed her round belly yesterday live.

This baby comes to make love to Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas, all from 2016. In 2019, after the ceremony of the Billboard Music Awards, held in Las Vegas, the couple surprised everyone by barreling to the famous Little White Chapel for a wedding impromptu. A month later, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have renewed their vows in a large ceremony in the castle of Martinay, in Carpentras, in the company of their loved ones.