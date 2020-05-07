Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) snob me by Joe Jonas ? It reminds us to order ! (PHOTO)

Small drama among the young people married ? As new photos suggest that Selena Gomez and Niall Horan are in a relationship, it may well be that there has been a slight squabble between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Finally… sort of ! Remember, the two lovebirds were first said yes may 1, 2019 in a chapel of Las Vegas, before organizing a real wedding in the south of France last June 29. If it was expected that this day might be the most beautiful of their lives, apparently, this is not really the case for Joe Jonas ! On tour with the “Hapiness Begins Tour”the Jonas Brothers made a stop in Denver to join the Coors Brewery, where they have created their own limited edition beers.

And apparently, this event is memorable for Joe Jonassince he has posted a picture on Instagram in the company of his brothers, with the legend : “Best. Day. Of. My. Life.” Ah, and this would not be the day he married Sophie Turner, so ? Feeling a bit snob me, the actress Game of Thrones was called to order commenting on : “Really ? The BEST day ? Interesting…” Then so obviously Joe Jonas to laugh by putting this legend, and Sophie Turner, too, one feels when even the small spades launched on the part of the young wife for her husband ! The two had to have a little explanation after this post… In the rest of the news people, know that Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson appear to have planned a double date together.