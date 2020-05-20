Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) : this detail of the wedding of Kit Harington she regrets

In June 2018, Sophie Turner attended the wedding of Kit Harington, his big brother in the series Game of Thrones. A ceremony in which she regrets a retail specific…

Turn together can create links. This is not Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who met on the set of Mr & Mrs SmithPenelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, who have got acquainted thanks to Pedro Almodovar, or even Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who played together in Green Lanternwho will say the opposite. Kit Harington, aka Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, also met the woman of his life in front of the cameras : he fell under the spell of Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte, on the set of the hit series in 2012. In June 2018, they eventually say ” yes “, in Scotland, in front of their relatives… some of whom were also actors in the show HBO. Maisie Williams (Aria Stark) was invited, just like Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys), Peter Dinklage, aka Tyrion Lannister, as well as Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark). And this last has not gone unnoticed in the ceremony. The fault of her outfit really stand out.

Sophie Turner regrets his “ fashion faux pas “

Sophie Turner wore a blazer-red dress, without anything underneath, that it was accessorized by thigh-high boots black. A look that she regretted it bitterly. “ I had a emergency mode. The two chic dresses that I had chosen didn’t work for me, because they had arrived on the day of the wedding and I hadn’t had time to try them… “, she explained in an interview with the magazine It. The actress had no other choice than to fall back on what she had in her wardrobe. “ I said to myself : “If I wear heels simple, we will see all of my legs, or I cover me a bit…” It was a disaster. Just the worst choice of stylistic all the time ! ” As she says herself, a true “ fashion faux pas “.