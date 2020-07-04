Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) ultra suspicious of Joe Jonas, the incredible story of their first meeting

Recently, Sophie Turner unveiled her impressive baby bump, a happiness which she enjoyed with her husband Joe Jonas ready to become a father for the first time. If the two agapornis they form one of the pairs of the prettiest of Hollywood, we know that this was not a foregone conclusion and is that the actress of 24 years, she has been entrusted. During a recent interview for the magazine It IS, Sophie confessed that she was skeptical of meeting Joe Jonas for the first time. In fact, this last has revealed that the singer had proposed directly through Instagram a meeting during his visit to the united kingdom in the year 2016, an act that has not calmed down for a specific reason.

I’m not sure if it was the real Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner then he decided to come to the appointment with your gang of friends : “I brought all my friends with me to meet with him, because, in my mind, I always feared that it was someone pretending to be him or I don’t know what. I just wanted my friends to be there. I had my mates are rugby players. I was safe”. Finally, it was he who would later become her husband : “He came with a friend and they drank as much as we do” so said the young woman to confess that she and Joe were immediately connected to each other, talked for hours, and never left. In summary, the kind of thing that we can’t get enough ! Always in Sophie Turner and speaking of happiness, these statements confirm finally the sex of the baby that is waiting for you.