Sophie Turner gives birth soon” and “looking forward to becoming a mother”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were spotted Sunday in Los Angeles.

In a couple of weeks or a couple of days ago, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas will become parents for the first time. Sunday, June 21, 2020, is on the streets of los Angeles as the couple were photographed during an excursion. The actress of 24 years old, was dressed in a casual outfit consisting of bermuda shorts in gray cotton and a white t-shirt that reveals your belly is very rounded. The singer of 30 years who was tenderly holding the hand, he also dressed in a comfortable posture. After playing tennis with friends, Sofia and Joe went to a supermarket to do some shopping, and then returned to his vehicle to return home.

The day before, relatives of the couple were directed to this site Entertainment Tonight to say that the birth of the baby was to “soon”. “Joe and Sophia are very excited to be parents and they loved it benefited from the fact prepare for the arrival of your baby. They have tried to stay active with walking and hiking. The family Jonas is looking forward to this new venue. Sophie attends her at the birth of soon and is looking forward to the idea of becoming a mother”, in the attention.

A couple from 2016, the actress from “Game of Thrones” and the american artist, is celebrated this month their first wedding anniversary. This will be the third baby of the Jonas brothers : the eldest of the group, Kevin (32 years old), as he is the father of two daughters with his wife of eleven years, Danielle, Alena (age 6) and Valentina (3 and a half years). Nick Jonas (age 27), the youngest of the three brothers, has not yet had children with his wife, Priyanka Chopra (37 years), who had married in the year 2018.

Has to read also : Sophie Turner talks about her “wonderful” marriage with Joe Jonas