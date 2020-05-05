Sophie Turner has a secret of his role to his parents !

It’s been several weeks that the season 8 of Game of Thrones has come to an end. Sophie Turner had been hidden from his hearing to his parents.

Sophie Turner has played in Game of Thrones for ten years, and the actress became known for playing Sansa Stark. Since its passage in the series, the actress has played roles in movies. Recently, viewers have been able to find it in the latest Marvel : Dark Phoenix. Nevertheless, before getting to know, the woman has had to lie a little to his parents.

Sophie Turner was only 13 years old when she auditioned for the role of Sansa Stark. The actress was already dreaming of landing a role in a series, or to the cinema. However, at this time, it was taken lightly auditions for Game of Thrones. Thus, she had not sought to prevent his parents.

“I have not told my parents that I auditionnais for Game of Thrones. They have discovered it, in any way. We’ve passed the audition with friends. We said that it was kind of a fun thing to do. And after that, I was reminded of, and still recalled. “ She said in Vogue Paris.

Game of Thrones : Sophie Turner, very secret with his parents

Nevertheless, over the weeks, Sophie Turner could not hide the auditions at his parents. Besides, the woman waited for the latest auditions to admit to her mother that maybe she would have a role in the series. However, his mom was freaked out by discovering that and she was very worried for her.

“My parents have discovered it when there were only seven candidates for Sansa. My mother panicked, she called my father and said ‘I don’t know if we can do that”.But my father said, ‘hush, it is what she has dreamed of all his life. It is necessary to leave him a chance ! “ Explained the actress.

Finally, Sophie Turner has landed the role of Sansa Stark and her life has changed since. The star has already 23 years old and she has just get married with Joe Jonas. It seems that this last living a true fairy tale. Also, she does not regret, certainly not for its passage in the fantasy series.

