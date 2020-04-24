Sophie Turner has always helped and supported Maisie Williams !

During the difficult times of Maisie Williams, the actress of Game of Thrones could count on the support of Sophie Turner.

On the set of Game of Thrones, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner are friends. Since, they are always there for one another ! MCE gives you more details.

Life is not always easy ! In recent years, Maisie Williams, Arya in Game of Thrones, has gone through a very painful time. In fact, the actress feels very uncomfortable in his skin !

Moreover, the young woman does not hide his ill-being to his fans ! She had already mentioned on Instagram with a photo kissing her. “I have a very low self-esteem “recognizes it.

But fortunately, it can count on the support of her best friend ! And this is Sophie Turner ! The two actresses met on the set of the series Game of Thrones !

Since then, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams does leave more ! In short, they have become inseparable ! Moreover, they remain very close even in the hardest moments. The proof !

Sophie Turner don’t give up on Maisie Williams

Today, Sophie Turner file the perfect love with Joe Jonas. Moreover, she radiates happiness and proves to his fans regularly on his account Instagram.

But this does not mean that she forgets her best friend ! In short, if Maisie Williams is in need of comfort, Sansa Stark from GOT answers always this !

Thus, the actress is enormously grateful ! Besides, she confides to Glamour’s SS19. ” We have always been very open towards the other “, begins the young woman.

“As you get older ( … ), the problems worsen, we are going into a friendship for life. Sophie knows too much about me to not be my friend. “

But that’s not all ! Sophie Turner has always been there for her. ” It has really helped me get through breakups bordéliques and separation (…) She is my pillar” , “she says. Too cute !

