SOPHIE TURNER HAS LET FANS KNOW HER DAUGHTER’S EXACT DATE OF BIRTH

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas kept a lot of privacy around the birth of their baby girl.

We know that the actress and the singer became parents last July but they did not tell us directly, instead, they had it confirmed by a spokesperson, who did not specify gender or name in the announcement. The American tabloids later revealed that she is a girl and her name is Willa.

Now we know one more detail, namely the exact date of birth of the daughter.

This was revealed by Sophie Turner, always without saying a word: in the Stories, she showed a necklace that the artist Jennifer Fisher gave her and on the gold medal the fans have eyed the date ” 22 July 2020 “.

The confirmation of the spokesperson for Jophie had arrived a week after that date, so it is deduced that July 22 is precisely Willa’s birthday!