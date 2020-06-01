Sophie Turner has lied to his parents for Game of Thrones !

For Vogue, Sophie Turner comes to know that she had hidden from her parents she had been auditioned for Game of Thrones

If today Sophie Turner is age 24, she was only 13 years old when she was auditioning for Game of Thrones and began his acting career. A career that she has hidden from her parents at the beginning.

In effect, as come from the relay fellow D1 Softball News, “Sansa Stark” would not have said to his father and his mother she had passed an audition. This same hearing, which was held at her school when she was younger.

Wife of Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, so: “I had not told my parents that I had been auditioned for Game of Thrones. They knew that after. “

Before adding: ” All of my friends and I have auditioned. We said it was fun, it was something funny to do. And then, I’ve been reminded. “ The following, everybody knows it.

Yet, Sophie Turner has almost never taken his role of her mother had taken the final decision. This one, not really up to the idea of letting his daughter become an actress.

The mother of Sophie Turner did not want it to do Game of Thrones

Indeed, the fact of leaving her daughter in other countries, and let fly with his own wings did not seem to pack the mother. At the same time, what mom would leave her child and go far away from the family nest at only 13 years old ?

Not the Sophie Turner as we used to know. The latter, explaining: “My parents learned that I was among the final seven competitors. My mother has panicked. She called my father to tell him: “I don’t know if we can do that “. “

Before explaining that his father would have had the last word: “But my father replied:” shut up, this is what she has wanted to do all his life. It is necessary to let him try his luck ” “ .

In the end, the father of Sophie Turner seems to have made the right decision when you know the success of the young woman today. However, it should not always listen to his mother. Well as a mom, very often, always right.

