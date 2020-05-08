Sophie Turner has revealed the end of Game of Thrones with one of his tattoos a year ago

Sophie Turner, the actress who plays Sansa Stark in Game of Thronesis a tattoo a year ago a big “spoiler” on the finale of the show as expected!

The one who was just recently married to Joe Jonas has several tattoos. There are approximately 11.

She has two that are relevant to Game of Thronesthe first being the date of its casting, a tattoo she shares with her BFF and colleague, Maisie Williams.

ATTENTION: FROM NOW ON, THIS TEXT CONTAINS DIVULGÂCHEURS ON THE LAST SEASON OF GAME OF THRONES.

It also has a second tattoo the logo of the family Stark with the phrase “the pack survives”, or “the pack survives” in French.

At the time of this tattoo, in June of last year, some fans were worried of being made “spoilé” the finale of the show, but Sophie had explained that it is not.

She said that this was a reference to a quote by Ned Stark in the first season.

But, we now know that indeed, what was left of the “pack” of Stark, or Sansa, Arya, Bran and Jon, have all survived! Sansa becoming queen in the North, and Bran the king of all of Westeros.

So it was a “spoiler”, sacred Sophie!

