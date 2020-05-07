Sophie Turner : her wedding dress Louis Vuitton into 8 figures extraordinary

On June 29, 2019, Sophie Turner celebrated his marriage with Joe Jonas in a wedding dress Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière. A-to-measure creation by the muse and girlfriend of the creator. An image taken during a fitting by Sophie Turner was posted on the Instagram of Nicolas Ghesquière accompanied by a “Absolut Beauty”. Back, we see the actress smiling covered with a veil in lace. The opportunity to admire the wedding dress of stars : a model short-sleeved long lace-up cuffs, a V-neckline on the elegant, a belted waist and a thick cloth embroidered with floral patterns that extend in behind long. Here are the figures extraordinary this wedding dress Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière.

The secret of the wedding dress of Sophie Turner

14 meters tulle embroidered the floral pattern were used for this wedding dress.

90 needles have been necessary for the different threads to highlight the design.

48 hours embroidery to create the veil to the drawing placed over hand-cut between each flower and the edge is also hand cut to keep the mind irregular wanted.

50 400 splinters pierced and 50 400 rock white have been hand-embroidered on the tulle.

10 embroiderers have done this work of embroidery for a total of 1 050 hours.

350 hours of work have been necessary for the creation, the realization and the assembly of the bride dress Louis Vuitton of Sophie Turner.

