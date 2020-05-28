Sophie Turner hiding her baby bump in an oversized sweater !

Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas were spotted in a full car ride ! The young woman wore a sweatshirt that was hiding his baby bump.

Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas come to afford a small trip by car ! However, the mom-to-be has taken care to hide her baby bump … MCE TV tells you more !

Friday 22 may 2020, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas were spotted in a full trip to Los Angeles ! In effect, the young woman was wearing a black shorts, a mask and a hoodie very wide, hiding her baby bump ! Moreover, as each of their output in the car, she could drive !

As for Joe Jonasthe future dad was wearing a shirt in jeans as well as shorts ! A summer clothing perfect for the time he was in California !

Pregnant for the last few months, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas have not confirmed their future parenthood ! Thus, the actress of Game of Thrones has taken care to hide her tummy rounding !

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, more in love than ever

Since they are in a couple, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas have looked more happy than ever ! In fact, since they are married and they are about to have a child… They do leave the sole !

“Joe saw to make Sophie happy. He spoils always. Since her pregnancy, it is even more nice with it. “ Indicated a source close to the couple in the media Hollywood Life !

“Joe’s kitchen for Sophie. It is a massage to the back and walk all the days ! He lets her choose which programs to televisions and the movies she wants to watch ! She knows that it’s going to be a father is amazing…. Just the way he takes care of it ! “

Also specifies the same source ! No doubt, the 2 lovebirds have very well found ! In fact, the star of Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner seems to be happier than ever before in the arms of her jules !

Tags : sophie turner – Sophie Turner ride – Sophie Turner car ride – Sophie Turner ride joe jonas – Sophie Turner shot – Sophie Turner Instagram Sophie Turner Joe Jonas – Sophie Turner, joe jonas instagram – Sophie Turner car