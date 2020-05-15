Sophie Turner is expecting her first child with Joe Jonas !

Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas start to the year 2020 of the most beautiful of ways. Wednesday 12 February, the site “Just Jared “ has revealed that the actress of 23 years old – it celebrates its twenty-four years of age the 21st of next February – was expecting her first child with the singer of the Jonas Brothers. “The couple keeps it very secret but their family and friends are already very excited for them “, he confided a source. “Sophie has been chosen outfits tailored to his body changing, whether on the red carpet or in everyday life “, we learn also. And the last appearance of the young woman dates back to the end of January, when she had been spotted in the streets of London with Joe Jonas, wearing a sweatshirt and a long coat. Anything to confirm the rumors…

If many close to the couple say that the interpreter of Sansa Stark in the series “Game of Thrones” is pregnant with her first child, the two stars have, for the time being, not confirmed the happy news.

A happiness without a cloud

Sophie Turner shares her life with Joe Jonas since 2016. After being engaged in October 2017, the two lovebirds surprised everyone by marrying at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, on may 1, 2019, after the performance of Jonas Brothers on the stage of the Billboard Music Awards. A month later, it is in the south of France that the two stars have chosen to say ” yes ” a second time. This time, they had seen something big, since they had invited some 200 guests at the Castle of Martinay, to Carpentras. Soon, it is three that Sophie Turner and her husband will write a new chapter in their life.