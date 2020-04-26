Sophie Turner is expecting her first child

They are all united on the 29th of June, 2019, at the Château de Tourreau, in the Vaucluse. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are now preparing to welcome their first child, revealed that the site Just Jaredon Wednesday 12 February. Multiple sources close to the couple have stated that the interpreter of Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones was pregnant, although the duo has not yet formalized the new.

Outfits tailored

“The couple keeps it very secret, but their families and their friends are super excited,” said an anonymous witness to Just Jared. Words that come to confirm the rumors about the pregnancy of the actress of 23 years, who has had to make some adjustments in her wardrobe. “Sophie has resolutely chosen outfits tailored to his body changing, that she wore on the red carpet and off,” said another anonymous source.

The young woman had indeed been sighted for the last time in the streets of London, wearing a sweatshirt and a long coat, at the end of January. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, 30 years old, were married during the first ceremony in Las Vegas, in may 2019, before renewing their vows in France, a month later.