Sophie Turner is friends with the sister of Joe Jonas ?

Sophie Turner got married several months ago with Joe Jonas. The star gets along well with the sisters-in-law of her husband.

Sophie Turner has been married for almost a year with Joe Jonas. The actress of Game of Thrones if it is assigned on its relations with the sisters-in-law of her husband.

Sophie Turner is known there are more than eight years in the series Game of Thrones. The actress played Sansa Stark and it was a huge success. Since then, his career took off and his fans have been able to see in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Everything seems to go well for the actress and she has many projects in mind. Side heart, Sophie is married to Joe Jonas since June 29, last. The two stars they spin the perfect love, and they could soon become parents.

In fact, all leaves believe that Sophie Turner is pregnant with her first child. In any case, the young woman has been weeks since sweaters large in order to hide her pregnancy.

The star could soon be welcoming his first child, and the family of Joe Jonas is going to get bigger. Elsewhere, Sophie would get along very well with the sisters-in-law of her husband.

Sophie Turner is very close to Priyanka!

Sophie Turner seems to be well integrated in the family of Joe Jonas. In fact, the star was able to move a lot of time with her brothers but also with Danielle and Priyanka. The actress of 24 years had a small age difference with the women of Kevin and Nick Jonas.

However, this does not seem to disturb them. In fact, the actress of Game of Thrones confess to have some points in common with her sisters-in-law and they are very close.

” It is nice to have girlfriends who are really cool, with who I can spend time. (…) We have things in common at many levels. I say to myself, thank God, because you never know what kind of sister-in-law, you’re going down “has she given for It.

Nevertheless, it seems that Sophie Turner is especially very close to Priyanka. The actress Quantico has made a strong impression and Sophie is a big fan! ” It is as if we are all one family because the boys are my best friends “has she finished by saying.