Sophie Turner is indeed pregnant — Only on the TV

Since February, the rumor, said the actress Game of Thrones and Survive pregnant. The british actress, usually very thin, had a chest and hips that he didn’t know, and even a little belly, its pink colour and body hugging on the red carpet of the SAG Awards 2020, where she was accompanied by her husband, singer Joe Jonas, while in her daily life, she has not come over tracksuits-a wide and t-shirts detailed, skillful to hide a tummy from pregnancy…

A “close source” had confided to the press, the scandal of the birth was planned for this summer, but their sides, the parties concerned had not confirmed or denied in other places. The months passed, it became clear that Sophie Turner did not show their figure and was no longer seen in public with a drink in hand. However, the rumor could still be a rumor…

There is No doubt that this is possible as of Wednesday 17th of June 2020 : Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner went for a walk on Melrose Avenue, in Beverly Hills (Los Angeles), the masks of the face, and legging ultra slim and trim the top of the actress, who revealed her baby bump and confirms the happy event !

PageSix.com

The good news arrives shortly before the first anniversary of the wedding of a couple of stars, which, after a ceremony to rapid in Las Vegas may 1, 2019, has organized a wedding celebration in the sumptuous castle Martinay in Carpentras, in the south of France, on the 29th of June, 2019. For the occasion, Maisie Williams, the co-star Sophie Turner in Game of Thrones and best friend, was maid of honor, while the brothers of the singer, who is also a member of the Jonas Brothers were present.

For the moment, still do not know the sex of the baby. Will be the first child of Sophie Turner, 24 years of age, and Joe Jonas, who will soon be 31 years of age. Found in October of 2016, they were betrothed a year later, before marrying last year. We extend to all our wishes of happiness.