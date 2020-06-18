Sophie Turner is pregnant with Joe Jonas : baby bump output, the output stylish

This is not the first time that Sophie Turner shows publicly baby bump. On the 25th of may, went to Santa Barbara (California) with her husband and one of their dogs, go for a walk by the sea. Again, she was wearing a t-shirt a little too short, revealing her small belly.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner has had the opportunity to be stuck together. In the show of Conan O’brien explained without “wonderful“the weeks of isolation, two. “I love the containment. I am an introvert, I love to stay at home. If I could stay at home all day, I would do it, so it is good for me. Joe loves to spend time with the people. So I find it hard to keep in the house and make him spend time with me. It is like a prison for him, but this is impressive to me“joked that in the past month of may.

Joe Jonas (30 years old) and Sophie Turner (24 years old) was married twice, in June and in may of last year. The second ceremony, the director, had been held in the South of France, to Sarrians, at the château de Tourreau. A sumptuous wedding in an atmosphere of provence.

The past month of February, several sources have reported that Sophie Turner was pregnant with her first child.