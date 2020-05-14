Sophie Turner is pregnant with Joe Jonas : photos of the couple in Los Angeles

It is a rumor that has been circulating since the month of February. The british actress Sophie Turner, famous for her role of Sansa Stark in the series “Game of Thrones” would be pregnant with Joe Jonas, the lead singer of the band the Jonas Brothers. It is now official. The couple has been photographed, yesterday, in the streets of Los Angeles, and the images leave no room for doubt, baby is coming !

In fact, on the pictures, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are wandering hand in hand, but most of all, a mask on the face, in the streets of Los Angeles, where they reside. You can see a belly rounded under the black sweater of the actress. Since the information is output, Sophie Turner has never mentioned her pregnancy publicly, and remains very discreet.

It is in 2016 that Sophie Turner dating Joe Jonas. The following year, the couple celebrates their engagement, and in may of 2019, they surprised everyone by getting married at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. A few hours before, the couple attended the ceremony of the Billboard Music Awards where the Jonas Brothers are happening on stage. A month later, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas have seen things in general as they have once again said “I do” during a grand ceremony in the south of France, in Carpentras, in the company of their loved ones.

In a few weeks, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas will be welcoming their first child, a beautiful heir of the house Stark !