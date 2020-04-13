Actress Sophie Turner would be ready to do anything to take over the role of Jean Grey. She who has camped in the character in two films of the franchise ” X-Men “, don’t know if she will resume the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

After having earned his popularity with the series Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner has very quickly integrated to the saga X-Men on the occasion of X-Men : Apocalypse. There she stood the powerful Jean Grey, a role that she took in X-Men : Dark Phoenix where it reached the top of the phoenix. While the 20th Century Fox has been bought by Disney, the future of the franchise remains uncertain. Does anyone know how Kevin Feige introduce mutants in the MCU.

Sophie Turner is ready for anything

Released on June 5, 2019, X-Men : Dark Phoenix turned out to be a crushing disappointment. Returns presses and spectators were howling while the film reported that $ 252 million at the box office for a budget of 200 million. A huge financial failure. Yet, despite all this, Sophie Turner is ready to do anything to take over the role of Jean Grey. It is in any case what she said in the microphone of Variety :

I don’t know what is the deal, if Disney wants to continue the journey X-Men. But I would still be willing to return to this character, to this cast and this experience. I would kill to go back.

It is with a certain enthusiasm that the young actress shares her desire to resume her role. A very rewarding experience for her, that she would like to reproduce. Unfortunately for her, we doubt that Marvel Studios intends to resume it in the skin of the character. It is rumored that Kevin Feige should totally reboot the license and replace the entire casting current to offer to other actors and actresses for these iconic characters.

It must be said that James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender camp Charles Xavier and Magneto since 2011 with X-Men : The Beginning.. Eight years of good and loyal services. The duo is without a doubt eager to turn the page and Marvel Studios wants to bring the freshness to it all. The only hero that should not change is Deadpool. Apparently, Marvel Studios would love to keep Ryan Reynolds in the skin of the mercenary. But all this did for the moment nothing official.