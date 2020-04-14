Sophie Turner is ready to kill to replay Dark Phoenix in Marvel

X-Men Dark Phoenix will certainly go down as the worst episode of the X-Men. In wanting to revisit the story of Jean Gray, Simon KInberg has been worse than the few memorable X-Men 3 from Bryan SInger.

X-Men Dark Phoenix has achieved the worst score for a X-Men in the US with $ 65 million of revenue (in the world there harvest 252 million for a budget off promo 200 million).

In summary, Dark Phoenix sign the end of the X-Men as we know them. A shame that the franchise has clot with such a flop. The mutants now belong to Disney and Marvel.

Nevertheless Sophie Turner would love to go back in Jean Grey. The former Sansa in Game Of Thrones, currently in the cast of the mini-series Survive, says it is ready to “kill” for this role.

Has Varietyshe explains : “I do not know the terms of the agreement (between Disney/Marvel and Fox). I don’t know if Disney wants to continue the adventure X-Men. But I would be always ready and willing to resume this character and find this casting…. We had so much fun on these movies. I would kill to go back“.

If the X-Men will no doubt appear in the MCU at a given time, it is unlikely that the appeal of Sophie Turner to be heard.

Interviewed by the podcast The Businessthe director Simon Kinberg had entirely assumed the failure of Dark Phoenix.

“I am here to say that if the film does not work, it is my fault“”he says. “I am the director and screenwriter of the film, which has not motivated the public. I am responsible“.

To Simon Kinberg, it is even more of a failure that he had the ambition to offer something new with Dark Phoenix. “Dark Phoenix is the ultimate story of the X-Men. It was my favorite growing up, and for most fans it is their favorite. I began writing the script three years ago. I approached as the swan song of this narrative cycle. I had no idea that the Fox was going to be bought by Disney and this had no impact on the design of the film. This has been on the marketing since Disney is handling it which is a good thing since they are the best in this area. But in regards to the content, the objective was to take this family that we have seen evolve for many years to face up to events that she had never known before. And that she is in danger like never before. I wanted to surprise him. Destabilize. The idea is so that I didn’t know what we could do after. In this sense, Dark Phoenix gave me the impression to be a conclusion to this saga. At least the X-Men as we know it. There will necessarily be a lot of other movies X-Men in the future.”