Sophie Turner is to be pampered during pregnancy !

Sophie Turner is the most happy of women. Her husband, Joe, Jonas, is very caring with his wife since she is pregnant.

Joe Jonas just has to prove that he will be a father is adorable with her children. During the pregnancy, he pampers his wife, Sophie Turner ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Although Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have not yet announced to the public at large the good news, the young woman appears from around with a baby bump very pronounced.

And after having proven that he was a husband of gold, the singer seems to want to confirm it will be a dad exceptional. In fact, since the beginning of the pregnancy, the star is in the little care with his wife.

” Joe lives to make Sophie happy. He spoils always, but now that she is pregnant, he is even more passionate. “ Said an anonymous source to HollywoodLife.

According to this same person, Sophie Turner “boast to their friends thatshe has the best husband because he likes to take care of it. “

Joe Jonas treats Sophie Turner as a queen !

In fact, during the containment, Joe took care of all the day to day tasks while ensuring that the star of Games of Thrones, Sophie Turner, feels like a queen.

“He cooks for her. He caress her feet and back all the time. And he leaves the control of the remote control. And he watches all his favorite shows with her. “ Said the source at the web site before you add.

” She knows that he will be the father of the most amazing, just because of the way he takes care of it. ” The belly rounding Sophie Turner has been overview for the first time last may 12.

At this time, the young woman and her husband walked hand in hand while wearing a mask. It was the first time that the actress was not wearing clothes.

And the star she finally decided to reveal her pregnancy to the big day ? Case to follow…

