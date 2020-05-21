Sophie Turner looks so much to the singer that she could play in a biopic (and it is she who said it)

Modes and styles of life

A film dedicated to the star of the 80’s is currently in preparation.

Definitely, the icons of pop were on the rise in Hollywood. After the successful Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman retraçants the ascension of Freddie Mercury and Elton John, the film intends to address the phenomenon of Boy George. And a name (not so) surprising travels : that of Sophie Turner, aka Sensa Stark.

The canvas is convinced since a long time

This is the lead singer of Culture Club, who himself has explained that the name of the actress of Game of Thrones was reached. A choice against the current that the British valid 100 %. ” I think it will disturb the people, what I like “, he confided during an interview with Vogue before specifying that he would “ loved it “be the young woman when he was a teenager.

It didn’t take long for Sophie Turner to respond to his comments. ” I’m so excited “, she let loose on his Twitter account, obviously excited by this project. For its part, the twittosphère had already set in before their improbable, but actual, similarity.

I just realized how much Boy George from Karma Charmeleon and Sophie Turner look alike pic.twitter.com/gsxUnBJyTy — Leva Bates (@wrestlingleva) December 24, 2018

Sophie Turner es un poquito Boy George. pic.twitter.com/LNQz3mmiYr — ¿Estás bébeda, Sue Ellen?🥄 (@unollodevidro) April 8, 2019

Musician Boy George wants Sophie Turner to play his younger self in a biopic about his extraordinary life. Karma is a Chameleon pic.twitter.com/zvAnA78ybd — Being Yakin ® (@ItsYakin) June 18, 2019