Sophie Turner meets Boy George, who wants it in his biopic

CINEMA – A resemblance could not be more striking. While a biopic about the famous british singer Boy George is, it seems, in the course of writing, the main party was clearly already a small idea of the person he wishes to embody his character in his youth.

“There have been suggestions of really interesting, was entrusted with the musician, 58 years of age at the microphone of the australian radio Nova 96.9 on Monday 17 June. One of the most interesting was Sophie Turner.” He sees people already tell him that this is not possible because she is a woman. This is not a problem for him. “I would have loved to be it to 17 years”, concedes he.

A information who has not fallen in deaf ears. The interpreter of Sansa in “Game of Thrones” looks very excited by the idea, according to the message equivocation that she has shared on Twitter in response to the author of the tract “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” on the same day.