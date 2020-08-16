Sophie Turner messages homage to “Baby Daddy” Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner commemorated her “Baby Daddy” Joe Jonas with a caring message on Instagram to commemorate his 31st birthday celebration.

The 24-year-old starlet shared a black and also white image of herself with the vocalist on Instagram, and also included the inscription: “Happy birthday celebration to my love/bub/baby father.”

The pair lately invited their very first youngster with each other, a little girl called Willa.

Jonas additionally obtained a wonderful birthday celebration message from his sister-in-lawPriyanka Chopra Jonas

“Happy Birthday Joe – this image has actually been ‘hand chose’ by your own genuinely,” Chopra composed on her Instagram Story, together with an enjoyable image that included the starlet standing before an image of the vocalist, acting to select his nose. “Have an outstanding day!”

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

While Turner and also Jonas really did not introduce their child’s birth on social networks, their representatives verified that she got here. “Sophie Turner and also Joe Jonas are happy to introduce the birth of their child,” they stated in a declaration to People launched on Monday, 27July

They have not shared any type of pictures of Willa yet, yet a resource informed Entertainment Tonight that the brand-new family members is extremely delighted.

“The pair is currently consumed and also can not quit celebrating concerning their brand-new enhancement,” the resource informed ET. “The pair is taking some time to appreciate this unique minute and also have actually just shared the information and also updates with friends and family. With the pandemic, Joe and also Sophie have actually been extremely mindful concerning that is around them and also their little woman.”

Chris Wolf/Star MaxGetty Images

Turner and also Jonas commemorated one year of marital relationship with each other in May, following their very first wedding celebration inLas Vegas

