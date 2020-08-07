Sophie Turner Movies & TELEVISION Reveals (That Aren’t Video Game of Thrones & X-Men)

Sophie Turner is best understood for playing Sansa Stark on Video Game Of Thrones, yet below are several of her various other flick and also TELEVISION reveal functions.

Sophie Turner is best understood for her operate in Video Game Of Thrones and also the X-Men collection, yet below are several of her various other functions. Together with fellow actors participants Package Harington and also Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner was an overall unidentified when she was cast as Sansa Stark on Video Game Of Thrones Turner was 14 when she signed up with the program, with the personality being among minority to make it through from the starting to the ending. Sansa experienced some terrible injury over the program’s 8 periods, consisting of observing the fatality of liked ones, though the program was slammed for its handling of the personality’s sexual assault throughout her marital relationship to Ramsay Bolton.

Sansa finished Video Game Of Thrones as an extremely various personality than the initial period, with the ending seeing her crowned Queen in the North. The program rapidly came to be an around the world knockout, causing lots of job chances for Sophie Turner. She played the lead in her initial flick One More Me, an apparition thriller regarding a young adult haunted by the spirit of her expected double. In spite of a good hook and also a sustaining actors that consisted of Rhys Ifans and also Jonathan Rhys Meyers, it obtained bad evaluations.

Sophie Turner complied with One More Me with 2015’s Hardly Lethal, an action-comedy co-starring Hailee Steinfeld and also Samuel L. Jackson. Her following large franchise business featured 2016’s X-Men: Armageddon, playing a young Jean Grey. The flick itself obtained blended evaluations, as did Turner’s efficiency, though it was a strong success and also teased Jean would certainly play a better duty in the following entrance.