CELEBRITIES

SOPHIE TURNER NAMED JOE JONAS “HUSBAND OF THE YEAR” FOR THIS MILEY CYRUS THEMED GIFT

Posted on

Joe Jonas knows Sophie Turner’s tastes so well that he has earned the title of “ Husband of the Year “!

So the actress defined her husband on Instagram, showing the Christmas gift he gave her by carrying on a few days. It is a T-shirt with the words ” Hannah Montana ” – the character played by Miley Cyrus – and with a photo collage of the singer of ” Prisoner “. 

” Thanks to Husband of the Year for my early Christmas present, ” the 24-year-old wrote.

He also tagged Miley Cyrus and she really liked it, reposting the image and adding: ” Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee “. 

This isn’t the first time Sophie Turner has shown how much a fan she is of the 28-year-old. When she starred in  Carpool Karaoke with BFF Maisie Williams, they sang “Wrecking Ball” among others

Maybe in the future, she could suggest to her husband a collaboration between the Jonas Brothers and Miley Cyrus!

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.9K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.6K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.5K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.0K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.7K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.2K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.2K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.1K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top