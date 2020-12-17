SOPHIE TURNER NAMED JOE JONAS “HUSBAND OF THE YEAR” FOR THIS MILEY CYRUS THEMED GIFT

Joe Jonas knows Sophie Turner’s tastes so well that he has earned the title of “ Husband of the Year “!

So the actress defined her husband on Instagram, showing the Christmas gift he gave her by carrying on a few days. It is a T-shirt with the words ” Hannah Montana ” – the character played by Miley Cyrus – and with a photo collage of the singer of ” Prisoner “.

” Thanks to Husband of the Year for my early Christmas present, ” the 24-year-old wrote.

He also tagged Miley Cyrus and she really liked it, reposting the image and adding: ” Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee “.

This isn’t the first time Sophie Turner has shown how much a fan she is of the 28-year-old. When she starred in Carpool Karaoke with BFF Maisie Williams, they sang “Wrecking Ball” among others.

Maybe in the future, she could suggest to her husband a collaboration between the Jonas Brothers and Miley Cyrus!