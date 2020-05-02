Sophie Turner of “Game of Thrones” has officially put an end to the Bottle Cap Challenge

PEOPLE – “Stop it. Now.” The message is clear and it is signed Sophie Turner. The Interpreter of Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones does visibly hear any more of the “Bottle Cap Challenge.”

And to make himself heard, there is nothing better than a short video posted on Instagram. It is as well that the viewers were able to discover the young woman, Saturday, July 13, aboard a plane, a bottle of wine, not very far away. As Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner or Jason Statham before her, Sophie Turner is shown in a position worthy of a champion of martial art before… to open the bottle with his fingers. Like you and me.

And klitschko: “Stop it. Now”, to the address of internet users, anonymous or not trying for several weeks of open bottles and other containers with the toes.