Sophie Turner pregnant : before her pregnancy, the actress has plunged into a severe depression

A new baby in Hollywood. In love with Joe Jonas for over three years and happy wife since may 2019, Sophie Turner is pregnant with her first child. For the time being, the interpreter of Sansa Stark in Games of Thrones and the singer prefer “keep the silence”as has assured a source Just Jared. But “their families and friends are super excited for them,”. A happy news for the future dad, but especially to Sophie Turner. Before becoming pregnant, the young woman has gone through a complicated period during which she fell in depression. Very touched by the many comments that came on her physical appearance during the broadcast of Game of Thrones, it sank. “To 17 years of age, with puberty, I gained weight, things started to get nasty”confided it a few months ago in the podcast with Dr. Phil. On the social networks at the time, some people were attacking it violently. “There were a lot of messages about my weight, my skin or my lack of talent as an actress. And I believed in it”, miss Sophie Turner.

Turned upside down by the negative opinion of web users and a teen-powered star of the small screen, Sophie Turner had an “strange fascination” for the suicide, and has “many times” thought of putting an end to his days : “I didn’t even want to see my best friends, or going out to dinner with them. I was crying continuously. Anything that dress me up, I said to myself ‘I can’t do it. I can’t get out. There is nothing that I want to do”. For years, Sophie Turner has moved away from his friends, still students, to close in on itself. At this time, it was not able to count on one person : Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark. “I think our friendship has been rather destructivesaid the young woman Vulture. Since we lived the same thing. (…) We have never socialized for two years. We do not talk to anyone other than us”. And if she decided to talk about mental health publicly, it is because she knows that it is a subject that is unfortunately still taboo.

“The first step for any movement is to make it public and talk about so that it is no longer taboo, people can ask for help without being embarrassed to do so, confided it to PorterEdit. People have so much shame that if the fact that I talk about that can have an impact on even one person, that would be great.” Aware of suffering from depression and anxiety attacks, Sophie Turner decided to get help. “It is very british, this idea that we should just ‘be with’ and ‘meet the head’, assured the actress. Therapy gives the impression that one is listening too, that one is weak. However, therapy and medications I have been of infinite help.” Followed by psychologists and under medications, the wife of Joe Jonas gently out of the water. Thanks in part to her husband. “I’m with someone who makes me realize that I have qualities that compensate for my flaws, looked forward to it in the podcast. When someone tells you that he loves you every day, it makes you reflect on the why, and it makes you love yourself a little more.” At her side, the mom-to-assume now : “Yes, I love me”.

