Sophie Turner pregnant called Joe Jonas her work of art favorite

Sophie Turner is in need of entertainment.
On Wednesday, the mom-to-be went on Instagram in need of some encouragement to his fans and held a Q&A on it Stories. Taking the time to answer their questions as the Game of thrones alum has touched on everything from his favorite tv shows what is in your pantry, and even gave to her husband Joe Jonas a cry hilarious.
“What is your work of art visually preferred” asked one fan, curious, to which Sophie simply replied, “@joejonas.”
Still on the subject of her husband’s rocker, another a fan wanted Sophie shares her favorite Jonas Brothers Songs. Happy to oblige, she listed “Fly With Me” and “Hesitate” as his go-tos. If she had received this question in the day, his response would have been totally different. In an interview with ITSophie has admitted that she “hated” the Jonas Brothers before meeting Joe.
“My friends and I were not fans of Jonas Brothers”, she told the magazine for its April issue 2020. “There was this group in the Uk called Busted. They had a hit called “Year 3000″. It was amazing, and we were huge fans of Busted. Then, the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive. And Busted broke. We thought that it was all the fault of the Jonas Brothers. So, we hated. ”
She also confessed that she thought that Joe would be “such a d-k” before the meet, but was struck by him almost immediately upon their first appointment. Sophie recalls: “I remember that we spent two minutes on the dance floor, then we found a space in the farthest corner, and we just talked about. We talked for hours, hours and hours and hours … it was just so easy. Soon, we were inseparable. “
Now officially proud to be a member of the J-Sisters, Sophie became a fan full of JoBros, and loves to encourage his leader, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas during their shows.
During his question and answer session on Instagram, the fans have also wanted to learn more about the reflections of Sophie on HADlast season, in particular, how the debate in the course of his / her character Sansa Stark with Emilia Clarkethis is Daenerys Targaryen. A HAD enthusiastic asked, “do you Want Dany and Sansa are not a bad duo of power of a bitch?” and Sophie replied: “It would have been great.”
Paying tribute to its viral memes “And this is the tea,” another fan wanted to know if it had something to prepare. Jokingly, Sophie replied: “English breakfast.” She also weighed in on the subject of division: the hot dogs are they considered a sandwich? According to the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star, the answer is no.
In regard to the way in which she has spent her time away from the company, Sophie shared that she was fully stocked in Fruity Pebbles and she had tv shows in the queue. His favorite shows are Barry, Killing Eve and Hunters. As for her recommendations, she joked, “Game of thrones is quite littyyyyyyyyyy. ”