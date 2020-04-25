Sophie Turner pregnant called Joe Jonas her work of art favorite

Sophie Turner is in need of entertainment.

On Wednesday, the mom-to-be went on Instagram in need of some encouragement to his fans and held a Q&A on it Stories. Taking the time to answer their questions as the Game of thrones alum has touched on everything from his favorite tv shows what is in your pantry, and even gave to her husband Joe Jonas a cry hilarious.

“What is your work of art visually preferred” asked one fan, curious, to which Sophie simply replied, “@joejonas.”

Still on the subject of her husband’s rocker, another a fan wanted Sophie shares her favorite Jonas Brothers Songs. Happy to oblige, she listed “Fly With Me” and “Hesitate” as his go-tos. If she had received this question in the day, his response would have been totally different. In an interview with ITSophie has admitted that she “hated” the Jonas Brothers before meeting Joe.