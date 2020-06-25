Sophie Turner : pregnant ride in a tap-dancing with her husband Joe Jonas

A happy event, waiting for Sophie Turner ! The ex-protagonist of Game of Thronespregnant, soon to give birth to their first child. Waiting for the big day, it is dégourdit legs under the sun, in the arms of her husband, the future father of Joe Jonas.

The couple never mentioned the pregnancy to publicly, in a confirmation that it is now unnecessary in view of the shapes of the actress. Sophie Turner shows a belly more rounded, as we have been able to see this Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The pretty blonde of 24 years of age took advantage of a sunny afternoon, a stroll with her husband Joe Jonas. Hand in hand, faces hidden due to the coronavirus, the future parents walked in the way of talk.

For this walk in love, Sophie Turner had put a long t-shirt khaki shorts and black flip flops. Pregnancy requires, the star of the saga X-Men place in the comfort !

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had already been seen to full ride at the beginning of June. The newlyweds participated in a demonstration in support of the movement Black Lives Matter ” and against the police violence and racism. This wave of protests and demonstrations has been the cause for the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor or Ahmaud Arberythree people , the black americans killed by police (and a former police officer and his son for Ahmaud Arbery).