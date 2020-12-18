CELEBRITIES

SOPHIE TURNER REMEMBERS PUTTING ON THE MASK: “IF I WORE IT WHILE I WAS GIVING BIRTH …”

Posted on

We can all do our part in containing the spread of the coronavirus and one of the most important actions is to wear a face mask.

Sophie Turner reminded her fans in an Instagram Stories, with a clearer message.

” If I can wear it while I give birth, you can wear a Walmart mask, ” she said.

The reference to the American supermarket is an example to recall more generally those who are shopping these days without respecting this safety measure.

Sophie Turner became the mother last July of a little girl she had with her husband Joe Jonas.

They never confirmed the baby’s name, but according to rumors, she would be called Willa.

She was born exactly on July 22, as the Game of Thrones star revealed when sporting a tag with that date.

