Sophie Turner responds to criticism after his fight against racism

Sophie Turner spoke about the movement Black Lives Matter. It is difficult to clasher. She meets cash on the criticism !

While Sophie Turner expressed his support, she was clasher. She responded immediately to the criticism ! MCE TV says it all.

Sophie Turner does not hesitate to to show your commitment. It is compatible with the movement Black Lives Matter from the beginning. Something that has not satisfied all !

The actress has since a new post on his account Instagram. In the photos, we see a first event in a park. Below, a photo of Sophie Turner. She holds in her hand a sign. “The silence of the white is the violence. “

In addition, it ends up with a video. We see many people who sit with signs. All of them are in the process of manifestation. A strong image !

Then he wrote in the biography, ” no justice, no peace #BlackLivesMatter. “A cause that is so close to my heart. It is then fact to criticize the networks.

Sophie Turner responds perfectly to critics

The young man did not hesitate to to defend strong and clear for the cause that it supports. However, an internet user has commented on. ” Police officers have been arrested for murder. So there is no justice. We can fuck the peace now ? “

A phrase that has shocked Sophie Turner. The young man obliged to respond. ” Justice will be done when the society reflect our belief that we are all equal. Always and when it is not the case, there should be peace. “

Sophie Turner was not aware of the criticism. She answered, therefore, the cash ! Sophie the hope that the message is now well understood.

It is, fortunately, not the only one to mobilize. Many stars are active on the social networks. The actress has over 15 million subscribers in Instagram. A large community that it therefore attempts to increase awareness.

Tags : news of sophie turner – Black-Lives-Matter – movement – sophie turner – Sophie Turner comments – Sophie Turner event – Sophie Turner networks