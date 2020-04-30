Sophie Turner returns to the side of the series is to Survive

Sophie Turner is going to attempt to survive another series. The one who plays (brilliantly) Sansa Stark in the universe of Game of Thrones has signed to play the leading role in a series called ” Survive “. A rebound for the actress after the performance nightmare of the film X-Men Dark Phoenix in the dark rooms. We made the introductions with this new program.

And if Sophie Turner was more an actress of series of feature films ? We will probably not select her name for her performance in the saga X-Men. On the other hand, Game of Thrones has made it into the pantheon. Load it to successfully transform the test with to Survive.

The young woman will play Jane, a teenage girl’s suicidal New Jersey that has attempted to put an end to his days in the toilets of a plane. The problem ? It crashes. With Paul (played by Corey Hawkins), she is the only survivor, in the middle of a hostile environment, on a snowy mountain. Load them to succeed to find a way to return to civilization. This series is adapted from a novel of the same name, released in 2012.

Where will be visible the series ? No HBO, Netflix or AppleTV+ for Sophie Turner. Indeed, it is a program designed to Quibi, a streaming platform available only on mobile which will be launched in April 2020. You will only find videos of the short format, with a maximum duration of 10 minutes. We can therefore expect a format that is somewhat particular to this series. It is in any case a nice catch for this new platform.

It should be noted that Sophie Turner has not completely thrown in the towel on the side of the cinema. We find it in Broken Soldier Matthew Coppola, whose release date is not yet known.