Sophie Turner reveals an amazing photo of her teenage years !

On the occasion of the birthday of her best friend, Sophie Turner has shared a stunning photo of her teenage years !

It is with joy that Sophie Turner has wished a very happy birthday to her best friend. It has, therefore, posted a photo of her teens on social networks ! MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

Sophie Turner has grown a lot since his debut in Game of Thrones. It has come a long way in his career.

And she has even met the man of her life. As a reminder, the pretty blonde married Joe Jonas, the former lead singer of the Jonas Brothers.

Since, she is very happy. She would not have dreamed better ! Well, yes ! The friend of Maisie Williams does not hesitate, therefore, is not share the most beautiful moments on his account Instagram. To the delight of his fans !

This week, internet users have realized how much she had changed physically. And for good reason ! Monday, the actress has shared a photo of her youngest.

Indeed, on the occasion of the birthday of her best friend, Sophie Turner has so desired a great year in photo. A cliché very nostalgic !

Sophie Turner has the style in the skin !

We see them so very happy in sports with. The two teenages hit their best poses in the dressing room of a department store.

Sophie Turner already had a taste for the style is not ! She could not, therefore, not resist the trend of the moment !

Judging by the anti-theft device that is visible on his hip, jogging was not for him ! The two women were enjoying themselves so the madness !

The conclusion is, therefore, no appeal ! Sophie Turner has not really changed ! It semblerait even as his head remained frozen !

The only difference is his hair. They are now much shorter. His dress style is also very different ! She has left jogging pink pétante velvet for outfits a lot more classes !

Tags : Game of Thrones Sophie Turner – sophie turner – Sophie Turner 2020 – Sophie Turner actress Sophie Turner news Sophie Turner insta – Sophie Turner photo