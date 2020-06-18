Sophie Turner reveals her baby bump in a crop-top !

Sophie Turner, has made a sensation in the streets of Los Angeles thanks to his look-mom-to-be. The young man shows off his baby bump.

The actress Game of ThronesSophie Turner, just submit your baby bump. And this, during a walk along Melrose Avenue in the company of her husband, Joe, Jonas. MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z !

In the heart of the health crisis, Sophie Turner had been seen with a little round belly. Therefore, the photographers were in the search of your every movement.

And yes ! A year after her marriage to Joethe actress is already expecting her first child. Good news for fans of Game of Thrones soon the experience of the small of Sansa Stark to come into the world.

On the other hand, the pregnancy seems to be going very well. And Sophie Turner has a chance to get to know it well surrounded. In fact, an anonymous source indicated that the couple’s joy at the arrival of the baby.

According to the star, Joe Jonas embodies as the dad was perfect ! In fact, the singer is the little care with your wife. At home, he takes care of everything and even goes out to the actress the control of the remote control.

The baby hit Sophie Turner see them grow !

Announced on February 12, the birth of the son of Sophie Turner seems to be scheduled for November. On the other hand, the forms of the belly of the actress it seems already very pronounced.

She was the buzz during a walk through the streets of L. A. Wearing a crop top white ultra skinny star was trying to cover your stomach with a legging grey. A look that would delight the mother-to-be.

And to top it all off, a pair of white sneakers came to capture the star team. Sophie Turner was also blazer pictures and a nice round bag.

Of course, the young man has not forgotten protect from viruses. She sported a mask in the face, while drinking a Coca-Cola.

Tags : news of sophie turner news sophie turner news sophie turner – baby sophie turner – sophie turner – Sophie Turner 2020 – Sophie Turner, the actress Sophie Turner news sophie turner news Sophie Turner news Sophie Turner baby bump – Sophie Turner pregnant – Sophie Turner mom