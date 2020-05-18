Sophie Turner reveals her babybump mini dress lilac !

During an outing in love, Sophie Turner opted for a tight-fitting dress, lilac. Her babybump does not go unnoticed and delighted his fans !

The mom-to-be Sophie Turner reveals her babybump on exit with her lover Joe Jonas. She even dare to the mini dress lilac for the pointing out ! MCE gives you more details.

Her belly is becoming more round ! Yes, Sophie Turner, the actress of the series Game Of Thrones, is expecting her first child with Joe Jonas.

And the least we can say is that the pretty redhead and is no longer able to hide her babybump ! The evidence in his last outing with his beloved.

In fact, the best friend of Maisie Williams and the singer were spotted at the edge of their Moke Jeep this Saturday 16 may. Thus, the look of the actress of 24 years does not go unnoticed !

Yes, Sophie Turner looked stunning in a little dress lilac very tight. His belly stands out perfectly ! But that’s not all !

Always on top of the trends, the wife of Joe Jonas opts also for a mask with patterns matching her dress to protect themselves from Covid-19. Then, it is also very pretty glasses in the same tone. We love it !

In any case, fans of the actress will rejoice see her belly grow more and more !

Sophie Turner assumes all

As well, Sophie Turner no longer hide his pregnancy since she announced to his fans last February. Moreover, you need to believe that she is very proud of.

The evidence with her look of the day ! Yes, the pretty redhead does not deprive wear skin-tight dresses and very short. At least, it puts her babybump highlight. She has it all !

In any case, fans of Sophie Turner find more canon since the beginning of her pregnancy ! On Twitter, users are many present their congratulations !

