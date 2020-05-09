Sophie Turner reveals how she met Joe Jonas

100% Millennials, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas will be married next June in France. A lovestory discrete fascinates the fans that the actress of 23 years has mentioned in an interview for the Harper’s Bazaar UK… revealing the trick 2.0 demonstrated Joe Jonas to seduce her. “We had several friends in common who were trying to get us to meet for a while. We followed each other on Instagram and one day, he sent me a message directly from goal to white.” Formalized by the end of 2016, their relationship takes a new turn in October 2017 when they announce their engagement. “He is adorable and so much fun. You would not know that it is going to be 30 years old this year. It is so funny, energetic and the most positive that I know of. I’m pessimistic so we are complete.“Of Instagram to the altar, there is not… A technical approach also adopted by Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra after their encounter at the MET Gala 2017. If the benjamin of the group and the indian actress were married in December 2018, we still need to wait a few weeks to attend the wedding of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in the South of France, which the actress has hinted that they were trying “to keep the event as secret as possible for this to be something of intime”.