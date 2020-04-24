Sophie Turner reveals one of the many benefits of marriage with Joe Jonas

Do you get a man who can cook as Joe Jonas!

Tuesday, Sophie Turner gave her husband a soft cry on his Instagram after having shown his talent as a cook. On his photo, the bucket hat wearing Jonas Brothers the singer can be seen proudly holding a giant bowl of pasta that he had prepared up to the camera.

Excited to dig in, the Game of thrones alum has légendé the photo: “one of the many advantages to marrying a good Italian waiter … @joejonas I ask you also to retrieve my hat.” Glad to see that his hard work was appreciated, Joe has re-released the photo of Sophie on his stories Instagram.

The future parents are active on social networks since they started to take their distances social. Last week, Sophie has offered to the fans a questions and answers session on his stories and called Joe his work of visual art preferred. She also shared her favorite songs of Jonas Brothers, listing “Fly With Me” and “Hesitate” as his song of choice.