Sophie Turner reveals one of the many benefits of marriage with Joe Jonas

Do you get a man who can cook as Joe Jonas!
Tuesday, Sophie Turner gave her husband a soft cry on his Instagram after having shown his talent as a cook. On his photo, the bucket hat wearing Jonas Brothers the singer can be seen proudly holding a giant bowl of pasta that he had prepared up to the camera.
Excited to dig in, the Game of thrones alum has légendé the photo: “one of the many advantages to marrying a good Italian waiter … @joejonas I ask you also to retrieve my hat.” Glad to see that his hard work was appreciated, Joe has re-released the photo of Sophie on his stories Instagram.
The future parents are active on social networks since they started to take their distances social. Last week, Sophie has offered to the fans a questions and answers session on his stories and called Joe his work of visual art preferred. She also shared her favorite songs of Jonas Brothers, listing “Fly With Me” and “Hesitate” as his song of choice.
During one of the lives Instagram of the couple, Sophie has taken the time to encourage fans to practice the social distance in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus in progress. While stressing its importance, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star has seemingly thrown shade on the actress Evangeline Lilly, which attracted a lot of criticism after dismissing the severity of the virus.
“Stay inside, don’t be stupid … even if you count your ‘freedom’ on your … health,” said Sophie. “I don’t care about your freedom, you might infect other people, other vulnerable people around you.” She added: “Then stay inside guys. This is not cool, and this is not smart. And it is the tea.”
In the wake of recent events, the Jonas Brothers announced that they had been forced to cancel their residency of 3 weeks in Las Vegas because of problems of coronavirus.
Access to social media to share the news upsetting, the official account of the group I was told“We have not taken this decision lightly. We were so excited to be able to share an incredible show with you guys, but nothing is more important than the health and safety of everyone. We are sad to disappoint you guys, but it is important for everyone to do what we can to keep everyone in good health. “
For the latest updates on the pandemic of sars coronavirus and advice on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to https://www.cdc.gov.