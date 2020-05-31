Sophie Turner reveals some more about her baby bump !

Sophie Turner pregnant, she reveals a little more her baby bump during a ride ! It gives you more details.

Sophie Turner displays her baby bump ! MCE TV gives you more details.

Sophie Turner and her sweetheart Joe Jonas said yes to life on June 29, 2019. A marriage top secret in a sumptuous castle worthy of a fairy tale !

But before that, the couple was already done a wedding express in Las Vegas in may of the same year. It had surprised a large number of fans, and even their own family !

Since then, the couple has become the ultimate example of ” couple goals “ for their fans. A few months later, rumors about a probable pregnancy of Sophie Turner emerging.

But the couple said nothing. However, the pictures showed that indeed the young woman was only not at all pregnant.

However, at the beginning of this year, the rumors were beautiful. And this time they are true !

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas: soon 3

This time it is the good. In fact, a source close to the couple told the magazine Just Jared Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas expecting their first child.

But despite the good news, the couple made no announcement to the public. In effect Sophie Turner and his cherished wish to to remain inconspicuous for the moment.

But their relatives are “super excited” according to the same source. Another source said that the young actress of Game of Thrones chose to wear loose clothing to not show the changes on his body.

In fact, since the early rumours, the pretty blonde no longer wears clothes ready the body. In this period of confinement, the couple comply with the measures of distance imposed.

The two young lovers continue to be confined to their homes. However, they come out all the same walk from time to time.

On the 13th of may last, the young woman hitching a ride in the arms of his beloved. Small detail that does not go unnoticed: her little pregnant belly !

